Watch: CSK's Ben Stokes Working On THIS Six-Hitting Tactic In First Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ben Stokes did not waste time and began the prep for IPL 2023 the day he joined the squad in Chennai. On Friday, March 24. England Test captain did the centre-pitch practice with the bat in hand and sent many balls across the ropes. Stokes received throw downs and his aim was to clear the boundaries on each and every ball. CSK shared a video on Twitter in which the left-handed batter could be seen targetting the straight boundaries. He hit the balls straight down the ground, a tactic he may employ in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Watch Stokes smash sixes in the CSK practice session on Friday at Chepauk below:

Hitting the maximum straight down the ground is among the best shots Stokes plays across formats. He likes to make room by clearing the front leg when the ball is aimed at his body and slam it over the bowler's head for a six. If it is pitching full, Stokes likes to take the maximum use of the delivery.

On Friday, he further worked on this six-hitting style of his and there is a logic behind it. When you hit down the ground, chances are low to get caught even if it is a mis-hit. The ball usually lands somewhere between long on and long off. The risk is only when the both long on and long off are placed very straight. Stokes will definitely look to bank on this shot in IPL 2023 to get some quick runs.