Mukesh Choudhary had a terrific outing in the field when CSK.

The left-arm pacer did not pick any wicket but right in the first over, he had a faceoff with Kohli.

He had RCB opener in a tight leash before bowling one on his legs, only to get flicked off the legs.

But on the next ball, Choudhary bowled an outswinger and Kohli danced down the track to hit on on leg side. However, he was done in by the swing and ended up hitting straight to Choudhary who did not shy away from throwing back at the stumps. Kohli, trying to evade a run out, brought his body in front of stumps and ended up getting hit on his hips.

The CSK bowler was hailed on social media for not getting overawed by Kohli and did what was supposed to be done.

But Choudhary did not stop there. In the 16th over, off the first ball, from Pretorious, Rajat Patidar trying to smash him out of the park but th leading the edge took the ball high up in the air and it came down in front of square leg. Choudhary ran in from deep quickly and dived forward to take a stunning catch.

Look at the catch below:

The name is Mukesh __ pic.twitter.com/uhQhSa1pvz — Sanjay Subramanian (@Compensatedm416) May 4, 2022

RCB finished with 173/8 in 20 overs thanks to late outburst from Dinesh Karthik, who slammed 26 off 17 balls. The Faf du Plessis-led side kept on losing wickets at regular interval. Maheesh Theekshana took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs to become the best bowler for CSK on that night.