WATCH: David Warner And Ishant Sharma Lose Their Cool At Umpire In Face Of Liam Livingstone’s Onslaught

Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a dramatic win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), defeating the home side by 15 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, putting them on the brink of elimination from the IPL 2023 Playoffs race. However, the clash was not without it’s share of fireworks especially in the final over of the match.

PBKS needed a steep 33 runs to win in the final over of the match with Liam Livingstone going great guns on 77. The England all-rounder smashed Ishant Sharma’s second and third ball of the final over for a six and a four and the fourth ball was adjudged a ‘no-ball’ for being above the waist and was also deposited into the stands as 7 runs came off that delivery.

DC skipper David Warner and bowler Ishant Sharma were seen furiously arguing with the umpire about the legality of the delivery. Warner also reviewed the decision for it to be called ‘no-ball’ but replays showed that the ball was above the waist.

But the experienced Ishant Sharma held his nerve bowling two dot balls off the next two deliveries and Livingstone was finally dismissed off the final ball of the over going for his century but only managing 94 off 48 balls with 9 sixes and 5 fours.

“It was a bad performance in the field but we will take the win. We lost the toss but batter with fluidity. The wicket helped after the inconsistent pitches at home. You want consistency from your home venue. We haven’t been able to work out what am good total there is,” Warner said at the post-match presentation.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Ishant Sharma, admitted that his team had started hoping for a win after the ‘no-ball’ call in the final over. “After that no-ball, we hoped because Livi (Liam Livingstone) was playing a great knock. Even my decision to bowl a spinner last over backfired. And before that the fast bowlers didn't pitch the ball up in the powerplay. That was the plan but we didn’t execute. It is hurting us. Every powerplay we are giving 50-60 runs and not taking wickets,” Dhawan said.

DC climbed out of the bottom of the table with their 5th win in 13 matches and have 10 points now with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) now at the bottom with just 8 points so far.