WATCH: Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya shake hands in GT vs LSG game and Netizens can't keep calm

Deepak Hooda played a brilliant knock of 55 runs off 41 balls to take Lucknow Super Giants to steady Lucknow Super Giants after they got off to a horribe start in their opening game vs Gujarat Titans.

Hooda's innings consisted of 6 fours and 2 sixes. While his partner Ayush Badoni struggled at the other end, Hooda kept playing his shots. Badoni soon found his rhythm too and struck a fifty. But had Hooda not being there, Badoni would have come under extreme pressure.

One much talked-about event took place during the match and that is when Hooda got out. When he got out, Krunal Pandya walked in. Not to forget, Krunal and Hooda had a big fight two years back during a Baroda cricket team net session. It was an animated chat after which Hooda left the team. Since then the two were not on talking terms. But LSG has brought them together in one team.

While Hooda was walking back, Krunal came in and shook his hands, patted his back to congratulate him on the knock.

Here is the pic and reaction of fans:

Krunal Pandya give a pat and appreciate Deepak Hooda's Innings when got out and goes for pavillion. pic.twitter.com/Jsz2t5WaOM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022

Ayush Badoni ensuring Krunal and Deepak Hooda don't bat together! pic.twitter.com/RHKCL5Qxnh — __._ _ _ (@coincidentaldoc) March 28, 2022

lastly we saw krunal pandya and deepak hooda shake their hands ____ pic.twitter.com/pz9C30zAKH — Pratham Kejriwal (@Kejriwa8Pratham) March 28, 2022

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda shake hands. Really good to see. pic.twitter.com/7vApCJQspK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022