Watch: Dhananjaya de Silva’s hilarious ‘hit-wicket’ dismissal against West Indies in 1st Test

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva was looking in fine nick in the ongoing first Test against West Indies in Galle before a bizarre dismissal cut his innings short. De Silva had notched up 61 off 95 with five fours on Day Two of the first Test before he was dismissed ‘hit-wicket’ in the most hilarious manner off Windies paceman Shanon Gabriel.

De Silva’s cracking knock came to a bizarre end as he lost his wicket in the 95th over to Windies’ Gabriel as the 30-year-old attempted to stop the ball from hitting the stumps after inside edging Gabriel’s delivery that eventually missed the stumps. But unfortunately De Silva accidentally dislodged the bails with his bat in the process and had to depart from the crease as a consequence.

Check out Dhananjaya de Silva's hilarious hit wicket dismissal against West Indies here...

What an unfortunate way to lose your wicket!

Dhananjaya who was looking good for a ton, somehow manages to disturb the woodwork with his bat in his attempt to swat the ball away.

Watch the @windiescricket tour of @OfficialSLC, LIVE,

21st Nov

10am Onwards

Sony SIX pic.twitter.com/LVUw3Eajdu — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) November 22, 2021

It is the second time De Silva has been hit wicket in Test cricket. Moreover, he is also only the second Sri Lankan batter after Romesh Kaluwitharana to be dismissed via hit wicket twice in Test matches.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama shared five wickets to leave West Indies struggling on 113/6 in reply to the home team’s first-innings 386 on the second day of the first Test on Monday (November 22). Off-spinner Mendis removed Kraigg Brathwaite (41), Shai Hope (10) and Roston Chase (2) to finish the day with figures of 3/23. Jayawickrama picked up 2/25 while fellow spinner Lasith Embuldeniya claimed the other wicket to fall.

Kyle Mayers was 22 not out at stumps, batting with Jason Holder (1). Earlier, West Indies did well to take the last seven Sri Lanka wickets for 119 runs after the hosts had laid a solid foundation for a good score when they resumed on 267 for three.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who reached his 13th test hundred on Sunday, was stumped by Joshua Da Silva off spinner Chase for 147. He hit 15 fours in his 300-ball innings. Chase took 5/83, his fourth Test five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3/87.

West Indies batsman Jeremy Solozano, playing his first test, is out of the rest of the match after being concussed when receiving a blow on his helmet as he fielded at short leg on Sunday. Hope has come in to the side as his replacement.

(with agency inputs)

Live TV