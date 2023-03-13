Watch: DRS Blunder Saves Mumbai Indians Opener Hayley Matthews Against UP Warriorz

WPL 2023: The Women's Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and UP Warriorz (UP-W) had a major blunder incident as a Decision Review System (DRS) fiasco occurred with opener Hayley Matthews on the crease. In the 5th over of the innings, Warriorz took a review for an LBW appeal against the West Indies captain. The ball bowled by Sophie Ecclestone showed on camera that the ball touched the bat first instead of Matthews pad but hawk-eye showed the ball touching the pad first. Hayley was given out first but the batter was left unimpressed with the decision and she refused to leave the field.

She stayed in the middle knowing she had clearly touched the ball with her bat first. This incident led to umpires re-checking the decision. The second time, officials were able to take the right call and Matthews survived. (Follow LIVE RCB-W vs DC-W Match Here)

Watch the video of the incident here:

DO NOT MISS‼️



Here's a look back at all the drama behind the Hayley Matthews DRS!



WATCH #TATAWPL | #UPWvMI https://t.co/CPCUeqUdYf — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 12, 2023

Coming to the match, Warriorz won the toss and elected to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. Riding on brilliant knocks from captain Alyssa Healy and Tahila McGrath, UP finished with 159 runs on the board. Saika Ishaque was once again the pick from the Mumbai Indians bowlers as she took three wickets being the purple cap holder.

Yastika Bhatia and Matthews got Mumbai Indians off to a fine start in their chase building up a 58-run partnership before they both got out in the space of three balls. The game headed towards an intense battle when both of them got out in quick succession but Harmanpreet Kaur 53 (33)* and Nat Sciver-Brunt 45 (31)* kept their cool leading their side to a comfortable victory by 8 wickets.