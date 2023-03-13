LIVE Updates | DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Desperate For A Win
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB are the only team without a win in the league, can they change that tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women represent two ends of a spectrum in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. While RCB are at the bottom – losing four out of four games – MI Women are at the top with 4 wins in 4 ties. RCB are now up against second-placed Delhi Capitals Women team led by Meg Lanning in Match No. 11 of the WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (March 13).
Smriti Mandhana’s RCB will be desperate to not up their first win in the WPL 2023 after a 10-wicket humiliation at the hands of the UP Warriorz in their last match. DC Women team, on the other hand, handed their own 10-wicket mauling to the Gujarat Giants with South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp picking up a five-wicket haul.
Lanning’s DC are without a doubt the second-best side so far in the WPL 2023 behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI. However, can they keep their top form going and join MI on 8 points at the top of the table on Monday night.
