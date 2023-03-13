Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 11 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Smriti Mandhana’s beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore Women team will be up against high-flying Delhi Capitals Women team in Match No. 11 of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (March 13). RCB-W are right at the bottom of the five-team points table with four losses in four matches so far while DC-W are in second place with just 1 loss in their first four matches.

A win for Meg Lanning’s DC will put them jointly on 8 points with Mumbai Indians Women team tonight, although MI are the only unbeaten side in the WPL 2023 so far. Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul and a brilliant 76 not out by Shafali Verma powers Delhi Capitals to a 10-win over Gujarat Giants.

RCB-W, on the other hand, crashed to a 10-wicket loss at the hands of UP Warriorz in their last match – their fourth successive loss in WPL 2023. Shafali Verma’s sensational 76 not out off 28 balls in a small run chase for Delhi Capitals took even her inspirational skipper Meg Lanning by surprise.

Lanning admitted that explosive batter Shafali Verma produced a knock against Gujarat Giants on Saturday that no one saw coming in the WPL 2023. “I did not see that coming from Shafali, I do not think anyone did,” said Lanning to the media after the match here at the DY Patil Stadium.

“She played to her strengths and got on a roll and when that happens in T20 cricket you just got to be going with it,” she added.

The Delhi Capitals captain said the pitch assisted the pacers early on. “The pitch was a new-ball wicket. The was a little bit (of help) there if you got it in the right areas which we felt like we did,” Lanning said. “But Shafali took the wicket out of the equation, she backed herself, played to her strengths, stayed still and hit straight. On these wickets if you do that, you are going to be successful. I loved standing at the other end watching her do her thing,” she added.

Special day out, with an even better group of people.. __ pic.twitter.com/tvTvRjI6Wl — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) March 12, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11:

When will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 start?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 will start on March 13, Monday.

Where will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 be played?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 begin?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11?

The Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 match No. 11 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhaa (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Erin Burns/Dane van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar