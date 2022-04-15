WATCH: 'Happy' Kaviya Maran celebrates in stand as SRH beat KKR by 7 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 contest on Friday (April 15) to register their third consecutive fifty in tournament.

Chasing 176 to win, SRH got off to a bad start with the wickets of opening batters Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma.

However, Abhishek Tripathi and Aiden Markram had made up their minds that they were going to win the game today for their franchise and that is what happened.

Tripathi smashed 71 off just 27 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes while Markram made unbeaten 68 off 36 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes.

SRH went past the winning mark in just 17.5 overs.

That win brought smiles back on face of SRH owner Kaviya Maran.

With the loss in first two games of the season, visuals of Kaviya in sad mood went viral but on Friday, she was the one who was smiling at the end of the match.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders made 175/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls. T Natarajan was the stand out bowler for SRH with three wickets for 37 runs in four overs.