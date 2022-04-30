Ahead of the IPL 2022's Saturday double-header, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor entered the Star Sports studio and pulled off something that had never happened.

Anil, whose new film Thar is set for a release soon on Netflix, danced with the former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra.

And it was a dance to remember. The trio danced with the Star Sports' anchors on LIVE tv. The song was a special one too. They danced on the epic 'My Name is Lakhan' song from Anil's superhit film from yesteryear.

WATCH below:

As far as the match is concerned, RCB despite winning the toss and asking Gujarat Titans to bowl first, lost the match by 6 wickets.

getting back to the pavilion in the 13th over of their IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

And to compound their problems, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had given only two runs in that over. The next over was another good one for RCB as Mohammed Siraj allowed only four runs.

Suddenly, Gujarat Titans` job was looking tough as they needed 70 runs in the last six overs.

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia changed the equation in the next two overs -- hitting 13 runs off Hasaranga in the 14th over while Siraj gave away 15 runs in the 15th over, including 4 leg-byes.

Miller struck Hasaranga for a four and six off successive balls, thus taking to 113/4. At the same juncture, RCB were 113/2. In the next over, Miller scored a couple followed by a single in the first two deliveries, Tewatia was lucky to get four runs as Mahipal Lomror misfielded and Tewatia rubbed salt into the wound by hitting the next delivery for a boundary.

On the last ball of the over, Siraj rapped Tewatia on his pads in front of the wicket but the batsman survived the video referral as the ball was missing the leg stumps. To the delight of Gujarat Titans, the ball went for four leg-byes.

With IANS inputs