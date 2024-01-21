trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712087
WATCH: Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly Fined $400 For Dirty Shoes At New Zealand Airport, Old Video From 2002 Resurface

The video captures a young Parthiv Patel and Rahul Dravid breezing through customs, but Ganguly and Harbhajan faced a different fate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Zealand's picturesque landscapes are not just a visual treat; they also have stringent customs regulations. In a recently resurfaced video from the 2002-03 Indian cricket team's tour to New Zealand, former captain Sourav Ganguly and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh found themselves in a sticky situation at the Auckland airport. The duo was fined $400 for carrying dirty shoes, a violation of New Zealand's biosecurity measures.

The Viral Video and Customs Confrontation

The video captures a young Parthiv Patel and Rahul Dravid breezing through customs, but Ganguly and Harbhajan faced a different fate. Tony Davys, the then MAF Enforcement Officer, alleged that Harbhajan failed to account for all his cricket shoes, leading to suspicions. Some boots were found to have mud and grass, posing a potential threat to New Zealand's environment.

Biosecurity Measures in New Zealand

New Zealand takes biosecurity seriously, aiming to protect its unique flora and fauna from foreign diseases and pests. The country's strict regulations ensure that no foreign objects jeopardize the local ecosystem. Harbhajan's boots required thorough cleaning before being allowed into the country.

Unhappy Reactions and Fines

Harbhajan, visibly displeased, expressed frustration during the inspection. However, the Indian team manager intervened, paying the $200 fine on Harbhajan's behalf. Ganguly, who declared only his cricket spikes but not trainers, also received a $200 fine, covered by the team management.

Indian Stars Treated Like Rockstars

Despite the hiccup, the Indian stars garnered attention from fans in New Zealand, treating them like rockstars. Autograph sessions followed, showcasing the enduring popularity of Ganguly and Harbhajan.

Postscript: Indian Team's New Zealand Sojourn

Notably, the incident occurred during John Wright's tenure as the head coach, a New Zealander himself. Both Ganguly and Harbhajan have retired from cricket, with Ganguly now serving as the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals.

Historical Context: Previous Fines in 2002

This wasn't the first time Indian cricketers faced fines for dirty footwear in New Zealand. In 2002, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag were fined $100 each for arriving with dirty shoes, highlighting the country's unwavering commitment to biosecurity.

