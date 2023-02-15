WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s Viral Wedding Dance Video With Wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur

Team India all-rounder and T20 captain Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic on Tuesday (February 14) – on the occasion of Valentine’s Day – renewed their marriage vows in Udaipur in a destination wedding. The couple had earlier tied the nuptial knot during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was more of a hush-hush affair.

A video from the beautiful ‘white wedding’ of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic has now gone viral on social media. The wedding on Tuesday were performed as per the Christian rituals along with a white theme. On Wednesday, the couple will take marriage vows according to the Hindu customs, a source in the know of things said. Natasa was seen on Tuesday in a white gown.

WATCH Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding video HERE…

Team India cricketers and family members from both sides attended Hardik-Natasa’s wedding. More Cricket and Bollywood personalities are expected to be present at the high-profile three-day marriage function. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik, actor Jai Bhanushali and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Tejas have arrived in Udaipur to attend this wedding.

Also, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman and Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, superhit Kannada movie ‘KGF’ star Yash, also reportedly attended the wedding.

The destination of the wedding was five-star hotel ‘Raffles’, situated in the middle of Udai Sagar Lake in Udaipur. Wedding programmes were also held on Monday at the hotel.

Hardik and Natasa arrived in Udaipur on February 13 along with their son and family members. Team India along with the squad of the Australian team reached Delhi for the second test match but all the players of the Indian team weren’t there. When the team stepped out from Airport only Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin came out along with coaching and other staff members. Even the head coach Rahul Dravid was not there with the team.

“The match has been over in two and a half days so many players went home to spend time and they will soon join the squad. Few players have gone to attend the wedding of Hardik Pandya in Udaipur,” a source told ANI.

(with Agency inputs)