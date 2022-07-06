All-rounder Hardik Pandya is getting ready for the three-match T20 series against England which gets underway in Southampton on Thursday (July 7) with the first match. Hardik, who led Team India to a 2-0 series win over Ireland last month, will be playing under Rohit Sharma – who has recovered from COVID-19. Hardik’s wife and Bollywood star Natasa Stankovic is back in Mumbai, setting the temperature soaring in the monsoon season.

Natasa on Tuesday (July 5) posted a new Reel on her Instagram account showing her in different poses in the pool with a caption of ‘#mood’. The video was already liked by more that 1.3 lakh people on the social media account including her husband Hardik Pandya.

Check Natasa Stankovic sizzle in the pool here…

In the video, Natasa can be seen in pool with three different bikinis. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya had spoken about playing in Ireland and receiving huge support from Indian fans. Pandya was grateful to the fans and said that their favourite players were Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson as they cheered loudly for them.

“The crowd, their favourite boys were Dinesh and Sanju. Great experience to experience this side of the world. A lot of support comes for us, we try to entertain them and hope we did that. Thanks to everyone who supported us,” said the India captain.

“As a child, it’s always a dream to play for your country. Leading and getting the first win was special, now winning the series is special as well. Happy for Deepak and Umran,” he added.

In the second T20, Hardik had trusted Umran Malik to defend 17 runs in the final over of a high-scoring T20 match. Hardik had also led debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title earlier this year.