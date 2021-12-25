हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Watch: Hardik Pandya's rude behaviour with fan is getting viral

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is in news again. Recently he was spotted by cameras at a party. It is difficult to make out where he was headed to as it is not revealed in the video. However he can be seen posing with the fans. 

Watch: Hardik Pandya's rude behaviour with fan is getting viral
(Source: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is in news again. Recently he was spotted by cameras at a party. It is difficult to make out where he was headed to as it is not revealed in the video. However he can be seen posing with the fans. 

The video has become a talking point on social media because of the way Hardik has behaved with a fan who was trying to get close to him. 

As Hardik is posing for the mobile cameras for the selfie, a fan touched his shouler and Hardik right away removed the hand without looking at the fan. 

Cricket fans are divided over Hardik's reaction. Some are saying he did right by removing the hand as no one likes to be touched like that. While some are saying Hardik is wrong to behave in such a rude manner. 

The video is posted on Instant Bollywood's Instagram channel.

Hardik is not part of the India squad for the South Africa tour. There is no clear communication from BCCI as to why the India all-rounder is not travelling with the national cricket team. Whether he has been dropped after bad show at the T20 World Cup or he has been given a rest for a specific injury. 

Hardik has had his issues with injuries in the last two years with his back giving him a lot of trouble. 

