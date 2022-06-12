These are good days for Hardik Pandya who is back in Indian team after going through a series of injuries in the last few years. He was in and out of the team for the last couple of years due to some injuries. With a IPL trophy also under his belt now as captain, Hardik has made a strong case for himself as the captain of the national T20 side. However, with KL Rahul missing out, the leadership baton was passed on to Rishabh Pant. But Hardik surely remains a big contender for the role, he just needs to continue playing and remain fit. In this tough phase when Hardik was not playing, his wife Natasa Stankovic played a big role, managing the house, taking care of their first-born child Agastya while the all-rounder was busy getting fitter and better.

Not many know but Natasa has a YouTube channel of her and it has nearly 1 lakh subscribers as well. In a recent post on her YouTube channel, she gave a glimpse of the Pandya household. In the video, Natasa can be seen having her morning drink, going for shopping, playing games with family members and sharing a romantic moment with husband Hardik.

Take a look at the house tour:

After Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans had won the IPL 2022, Natasa had shared some pictures on her Instagram and wrote that no one should be underestimating her husband. Natasa had shared a video of Hardik from a recent interview, in which the cricketer is heard talking about his ‘flamboyance’ and ‘confidence’ and how he was shaping his IPL team, Gujarat Titans, to be like him. Along with the video, Natasa wrote, “This man and this team. Thank you for an incredible season. Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya.”