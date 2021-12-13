Watch: Hasan Ali ko gussa kyun aaya, Pakistan pacer blasts journalist by saying THIS

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali isn’t enjoying the best of time both on and off the field. Ali was blamed for Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia for dropping the crucial catch of Matthew Wade who went on to win the match by hitting three successive sixes after getting dropped.

Ali was trolled and threatened on social media following Pakistan’s defeat and his family was also threatened on Instagram. The paceman was in no mood to taking any personal questions even from the media.

Addressing the media following the Pakistan Super League 2021 players’ draft on Sunday (December 12), Ali got involved in a heated argument with a journalist. While the Islamabad United bowler answered many queries, he opted to avoid answering a particular Pakistan journalist.

Watch the video of Hasan Ali’s argument with a Pakistan journalist here…

What happened to Hassan Ali?! What did @anussaeed1 say to him on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/C6vCFGINv0 — Ghumman (@emclub77) December 12, 2021

The journalist wasn’t even allowed to complete his question as Ali interrupted him in between and said: ‘Next question please.’ He said the same thing multiple times as the journalist tried to put his question again and again. Disappointed by the pacer’s behavior, the journalist retaliated, saying “this is not a good behavior.”

Ali then reacted saying, “First you write good things on Twitter, and then I’ll give answers. Ok? You shouldn’t be personal with anyone. As PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) can’t stop you (from asking questions), at least we have the right,” he added.

With the 27-year-old losing his cool, the other Islamabad United officials tried to calm him down. The journalist asking question was Anas Saeed, who had slammed Hasan Ali on Twitter earlier this year for not following COVID-19 protocols.

“Simply put, according to the protocol, it is necessary to wear a mask while traveling. Those who take it off may be fined,” he tweeted, while sharing a clip of Hasan having fun with his teammates in a flight.

Reacting to the clip, Hasan wrote: “Don’t create drama please with old videos. Check your facts first. No need to give fake masala, expect better from u.”

Don't create drama please with old videos. Check your facts first. No need to give fake masala, expect better from u. https://t.co/Grw11Zz11P — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) May 31, 2021

Hasan Ali has been retained under the platinum category by Islamabad United. He enjoyed a sensational run last season and won’t mind replicating his heroics again.

