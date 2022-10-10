WATCH: Hometown hero Ishan Kishan meets fans in Ranchi after match-winning knock in 2nd ODI

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a brilliant homecoming to Ranchi, smashing a match-winning 93 off 84 balls with seven sixes to set up Team India’s series-levelling seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday (October 9). Kishan was seen obliging the fans after the game got over in spite of missing a well-deserved century in the game.

Shreyas Iyer completed the formality scoring a brilliant 113 of 111 balls while Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 30 off 36 balls as India won with more than 4 overs to spare.

Kishan, who missed his maiden international century by seven runs, feels there is no need to rotate strike when one can ‘hit sixes effortlessly’ like he does. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who is playing as a specialist batter at No 3 in the ODI series against South Africa, smashed an 84-ball 93 to set up India’s 279-run chase.

“Some players have the strength to rotate the strike, my strength is to hit sixes. I hit sixes effortlessly and not many can do that. If I do the job by hitting sixes, there's no need to think about rotating the strike much,” Kishan said at the post-match media interaction.

“If your strength is hitting sixes then go for it, what's the need of rotating the strike just for the sake of it. But yes there will be time when rotating the strike would be key with wickets falling at the other end,” Kishan said.

“Obviously rotation is very important. Seven runs, I could have taken in singles and gone for the century but I never go into a zone where I’ve to play for myself. If I think of my individual score, when representing my country, then I’m letting down the fans.”

Ishan also missed a hundred in IPL 2020 when the Mumbai Indians opener got out for 99 in their chase of 202 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. “We needed five off two balls and I got out for 99 in the IPL. If I thought about rotating the strike, then it would have been difficult to win.

“Obviously it’s disappointing to miss a hundred but I think 93 was a big contribution to the team. It was very important to give the momentum to the team and keep the team in the zone so that there’s less pressure on the next batters,” he said.

Kishan, who played the last edition’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, was overlooked for the upcoming edition on the back of an ordinary season in this year’s IPL 2022. “Obviously it feels bad when you are not part of the side for a big tournament like the World Cup.”

Kishan admitted he had some ‘shortcomings’ for which he had to miss the World Cup in Australia. “But I think I’ve some shortcomings that selectors would have noticed, so it's about improving myself.”

(with PTI inputs)