Watch: ICC lauds Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies in video titled ‘Remember my name’

India is set to clash with West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Thursday. While Windies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury, the Caribbean still has the might of Carlos Brathwaite, who hit 101 runs off 84 balls in the match against New Zealand.

Ahead of West Indies match against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday morning shared a video titled ‘Carlos Brathwaite - REMEMBER THE NAME’, capturing the highlights of Brathwaite’s thunderous knock against the Black Caps and compared the same with his batting against England in the final of ICC Twenty-20 World Cup final in 2016.

The video starts with batting highlights of the firebrand cricketer’s knock against England in 2016. Brathwaite had hit unbeatable 34 runs off 10 balls. The innings comprised four sixes and one boundary, with a strike rate of 340.

The video later shows Carlos Brathwaite reflecting on the shot against New Zealand which led to the loss of his wicket. He was caught on the boundary by Trent Boult while attempting the maximum. Looking back at the shot, the batsman says, “The question was whether I should have gone for the six or should I have gone for a single.”

Former Windies cricketer Ian Bishop can also be seen in the video, saying that the memory for him from the 2016 Twenty-20 World Cup final is the knock played by Carlos Brathwaite.

“Off the back of his incredible century against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Carlos Brathwaite reflects on what could've been, and looks at the comparisons with his innings in the ICC T20 2016 World Cup Final,” says the description of the video.