Watch: Pat Cummins Bowls In Nets Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australian speedster Pat Cummins finally made a comeback as he was spotted bowling in the nets ahead of his team’s preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which will start in November. Cummins was on a break from the national team after being a part of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The right-arm pacer also missed out on touring England for the ongoing bilateral series.

Pat Cummins who is the captain of Australia, shared a video on his official Instagram handle where he was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the high octane Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"Getting ready for a huge summer. First few bowls back after a pre-season break. let’s gooooo!" Cummins captioned. Ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cummins pointed out that their major focus will be Rishabh Pant.

"Every team has one or two of those players who take the game on. Australia have Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. I think those guys, you know that they are going to be aggressive, take the game on. Like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap and it is an incredible shot and that's just part of who he is," Cummins said on Star Sports.

"He's someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have go to try and keep him quiet," he further added.

Full fixture of India's tour of Australia 2024-25

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth - November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide - December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane - December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at the MCG in Melbourne - December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney - January 3 to January 7, 2025