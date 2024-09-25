Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798267https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/watch-ind-vs-aus-pat-cummins-bowls-in-nets-ahead-of-border-gavaskar-trophy-2798267.html
NewsCricket
BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY

Watch: Pat Cummins Bowls In Nets Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cummins who is the captain of Australia, shared a video on his official Instagram profile where he was seen bowling in the nets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Pat Cummins Bowls In Nets Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australian speedster Pat Cummins finally made a comeback as he was spotted bowling in the nets ahead of his team’s preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which will start in November. Cummins was on a break from the national team after being a part of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The right-arm pacer also missed out on touring England for the ongoing bilateral series. 

Pat Cummins who is the captain of Australia, shared a video on his official Instagram handle where he was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the high octane Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"Getting ready for a huge summer. First few bowls back after a pre-season break. let’s gooooo!" Cummins captioned. Ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cummins pointed out that their major focus will be Rishabh Pant. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30)

"Every team has one or two of those players who take the game on. Australia have Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. I think those guys, you know that they are going to be aggressive, take the game on. Like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap and it is an incredible shot and that's just part of who he is," Cummins said on Star Sports.

"He's someone that has a big influence in a couple of series and we have go to try and keep him quiet," he further added.

Full fixture of India's tour of Australia 2024-25

First Test at Perth Stadium in Perth - November 22 to 26

Second Test at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide - December 6 to 10 (Day-Night)

Third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane - December 14 to 18

Fourth Test at the MCG in Melbourne - December 26 to December 30

Fifth Test at the SCG in Sydney - January 3 to January 7, 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance