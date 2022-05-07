हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cheteshwar Pujara

WATCH: India's Cheteshwar Pujara hits an upper cut six off Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi

In one of the overs when Afridi was bowling to Pujara, the Indian batter smashed him for a six

WATCH: India&#039;s Cheteshwar Pujara hits an upper cut six off Pakistan&#039;s Shaheen Afridi
Source: Twitter

India's Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing for Sussex in the County Championship, had a faceoff with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on Day 3 of the match vs Middlesex.

In one of the overs when Afridi was bowling to Pujara, the Indian batter smashed him for a six. And it was one big statement made on the pitch as Pujara hit him with an upper cut for a maximum.

Watch here: 

The out-of-favour India batter, who is in sparkling form, is making most of his county stint.

He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his stay in England so far.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire. The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when India travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

In his debut match for Sussex, Pujara had scored just 6 off 15 balls and it seemed that his County season too will see a series of scores. However, Pujara has turned things around since then smashing three hundreds in three matches.

After his double ton, he followed it with a 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire on Day 3 of a County Championship, Division 2 game.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cheteshwar PujaraShaheen AfridiCheteshwar Pujara six to Shaheen AfridiCounty ChampionshipCricke
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal finally delivers as RR beat PBKS to inch closer to playoffs

Must Watch

PT1H3M28S

Taal Thok Ke: Controversy intensifies over survey in Gyanvapi Masjid