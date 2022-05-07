India's Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing for Sussex in the County Championship, had a faceoff with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on Day 3 of the match vs Middlesex.

In one of the overs when Afridi was bowling to Pujara, the Indian batter smashed him for a six. And it was one big statement made on the pitch as Pujara hit him with an upper cut for a maximum.

Watch here:

The out-of-favour India batter, who is in sparkling form, is making most of his county stint.

He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his stay in England so far.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire. The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when India travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

In his debut match for Sussex, Pujara had scored just 6 off 15 balls and it seemed that his County season too will see a series of scores. However, Pujara has turned things around since then smashing three hundreds in three matches.

After his double ton, he followed it with a 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire on Day 3 of a County Championship, Division 2 game.