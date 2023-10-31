WATCH: Irfan Pathan Dances With Harbhajan Singh To Celebrate Afghanistan Win Over Sri Lanka In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remains a big supporter of his ‘Pathan brothers’ from across the border – Afghanistan – celebrating their win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune on Monday. Pathan had danced with Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan on the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai earlier this month when they had managed to stun Pakistan.

On Monday, Pathan danced in joy after Afghanistan posted their third win of the World Cup 2023, defeating 1996 World champions Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Pathan asked former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to join in the celebratory dance as well in the host broadcaster Star Sports studio. The video of Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh dancing to celebrate Afghanistan’s win soon went viral on social media.

WATCH Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh dancing to celebrate Afghanistan win HERE…

Chasing 242 to win, Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side overhauled the target for the loss of just three wickets with more than 4 overs to spare. “I am quite happy and proud of the team. I am happy for the way we performed in all 3 departments. Last game gave us lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target. It was a very professional performance from the bowlers today,” Shahidi said after Afghanistan’s win in the post-match presentation on Monday.

“All the coaching and managing staff are working hard and giving us confidence. Especially Jonathan (Trott) he is always positive, before Pakistan game he told me one word and that changed my mindset a lot. As a captain you should lead from the front and that’s what I am trying to do, I will try to maintain that in the rest of the tournament,” he added.

Afghanistan skipper Shahidi had special praise for Rashid Khan, who was playing his 100th ODI for Afghanistan and the side celebrated that with a win.

“Rashid Khan is a special player and the best player in the world. He (Rashid Khan) is a very energetic guy and always keeps the team very lively. I want to congratulate all the Afghanistan supporters and especially want to thank the Indian fans for coming out and supporting us,” Shahidi said about Rashid Khan.