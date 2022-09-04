Ahead of India vs Pakistan Super 4s clash on Sunday (September 4), Irfan Pathan was involved in friendly banter with a Pakistan fan, usually famous for his 'Maro muje maro' video. As the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue look to repeat the performance of their Asia Cup 2022 opener, Babar Azam-led Pakistan would look repeat the 2021 World Cup performance against India. The famous Pakistan asked Pathan on who will be winning the Super 4 clash, to which he replied, "just like last time".

In reply, the fan said "yes sir just like last year", to which Irfan laughed and said "Woh ek baar hogya yaar, baar baar nahi hoga. Abhi ladko ka bhi form aagya."

Checkout the video here...

Momin Saqib shared a video of meeting the former India all-rounder and captioned it, "Glad to meet Irfan Pathan, the best swing bowler India has ever had. Lekin Irfan Bhai, aap maanein ya na maanein, Asia Cup humara hai! @irfanpathan_official"