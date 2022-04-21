हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah hugs wife Sanjana Ganesan ahead of his 200th T20 match vs CSK

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah played his 200th T20 match when he stepped on the field vs Chennai Super Kings.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah hugs wife Sanjana Ganesan ahead of his 200th T20 match vs CSK
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah played his 200th T20 match when he stepped on the field vs Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the contest, Bumrah got a warm hug from his wife Sanjana Ganesan as he was stepping into the team bus to head to the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

Watch:

Not to forget, MI are winless in IPL 2022 so far, losing six games on the trot and if they lose another they will create a IPL record of seven consecutive losses in the league, the most in the tournament's history. 

Out of 200 T20s, Bumrah has played in 113 IPL games, picking up 134 wickets at an economy of 7.43. 

He has also represented India in 57 T20s, scalping 67 wickets at an economy of 6.51. 

Earlier, MI lost another toss and CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja asked Rohit Sharma and Co to bat first. 

CSK pacer Mukesh Choundhary got his side to a great start with three wickets in first two overs of his spell.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Jasprit BumrahSanjana GanesanMumbai Indians
Next
Story

MI vs CSK IPL 2022: Riley Meredith makes debut for Mumbai Indians, all you need to know about Australian cricketer

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Badhir News: Delhi Riots - Most of the accused are from West Bengal