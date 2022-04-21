Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah played his 200th T20 match when he stepped on the field vs Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the contest, Bumrah got a warm hug from his wife Sanjana Ganesan as he was stepping into the team bus to head to the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Watch:

Not to forget, MI are winless in IPL 2022 so far, losing six games on the trot and if they lose another they will create a IPL record of seven consecutive losses in the league, the most in the tournament's history.

Out of 200 T20s, Bumrah has played in 113 IPL games, picking up 134 wickets at an economy of 7.43.

He has also represented India in 57 T20s, scalping 67 wickets at an economy of 6.51.

Earlier, MI lost another toss and CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja asked Rohit Sharma and Co to bat first.

CSK pacer Mukesh Choundhary got his side to a great start with three wickets in first two overs of his spell.