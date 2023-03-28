WATCH: Joe Root Breaks Camera Off The First Ball In Rajasthan Royals Nets Ahead Of IPL 2023

Former England captain Joe Root is getting ready to play in his first-ever season of Indian Premier League (IPL) since making his international debut in 2012. The 32-year-old has never playing in the IPL but will be making his debut with last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Root was bought at his base price of Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2023 auction last year. The England batter averages 35.72 in 32 T20Is with a top-score of 90 not out and a strike-rate of 126.3.

Over the weekend, Root hit the Rajasthan Royals nets in Jaipur after arriving in the country. Off the first ball in the Rajasthan Royals nets, Root smashed the camera of their social media in a video which went viral. In a video shared by the team, Root was seen playing his signature cover drive and knocking over a camera in his first-ever training session with the team. RR captioned the tweet, saying, “26.03.23 - Joe Root’s first ball as a Royal!”

26.03.23 - Joe Root's first ball as a Royal! __ pic.twitter.com/xvfGSgur0I — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2023

Root was recently seen in action during the Abu Dhabi T20 League for the Dubai Capitals. He is the highest run-getter in the World Test Championships latest cycle with 1,915 runs in 22 Tests ahead of Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who managed 1,608 runs from 16 games.

If Steve Smith also gets picked by one of the 10 franchises to play IPL 2023, it will be the first time in 16 years that the ‘Fab Four’ of international cricket – Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith – will be seen in action together in the T20 league.

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Royals will play their first few ‘home’ matches in Guwahati, Assam. On April 5, the Royals will take on Punjab Kings in their first match at their ‘second home’ in Guwahati.