WATCH: Jos Buttler Dismissed By Stunning Catch From Nathan Ellis, May Miss Next Game Due To THIS Reason

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler has been in tremendous form with the bat off late. The IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner started the 2023 season on the same note with a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. If the Royals had any hopes of chasing down 198 to win against Punjab Kings on Wednesday night, Buttler needed to score a big one but it took a special effort from Nathan Ellis to get him out.

Buttler, who was batting in No. 3 position after injuring his finger in the Punjab Kings innings, was off to a flying start with 19 off 10 balls. However, Australian pacer Nathan Ellis provided Shikhar Dhawan’s side the big breakthrough, getting Buttler to inside edge onto his pad before he himself took a diving catch in his followthrough.

There is more bad news for Sanju Samson’s Royals as Buttler might be ruled out from their next game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday as well. Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand during team’s IPL game against Punjab Kings and could miss his team’s next game.

Royals lost the game by five runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger.

Buttler ran from deep and took a sliding catch off Jason Holder’s bowling in the last over but immediately looked in pain as he left the field with a couple of balls still remaining. “Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch,” skipper Sanju Samson said during post-match presentation ceremony.

In fact, Buttler, who got a sponsor’s award for the best catch, came to collect his cheque with a distinct white strapping on his little finger. The finger will certainly be sore and fielding could be an issue and hence Royals medical staff might just want to give him rest for a game or two with next match to be played within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Ellis went on to claim 4/30 with the ball as Punjab Kings won their second match in a row to open their campaign in IPL 2023. It is only the third time in the history of PBKS that they have won their first two opening matches.