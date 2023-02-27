WATCH: Kane Williamson Bring Up His 26th Test Ton On Record-Breaking Day Vs England

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson notched up his 26th Test century off 226 balls with eight fours on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Wellington on Monday (February 27). Williamson, who became New Zealand’s highest run-getter in T20 cricket on the day, kept the Black Caps in hunt for a series-levelling win after following on Day 3 of the Test.

Williamson’s ‘back-to-the-wall’ knock and his century partnership for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell powered the NZ lead to 197 runs at Tea on Day 4 of the Test. The former Kiwi skipper is batting on 113 off 242 balls with 10 fours while Blundell, who scored a fine century in the first Test, is on 62 off 106 balls with eight boundaries.

The Williamson-Blundell partnership have put on 126 runs so far for the sixth wickets after all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for a run-a-ball 54 on Day 4.

Watch BLACKCAPS v England live and on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvENG@BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/np07Axqw1Y — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 27, 2023

Williamson became New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in tests and continued to marshal his team’s resistance Monday on the fourth morning of the second Test against England. Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor was one of the first ones to congratulate Williamson.

Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ's highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here's to many more _ February 26, 2023

At lunch New Zealand was 325-5 and led England by 99 runs after following on 226 runs behind. Williamson was 63 and Tom Blundell was 19. England dismissed New Zealand for 209 in their first innings in reply to their own 435-9 declared and enforced the follow before lunch on the third day.

New Zealand resumed Monday at 202-3 and still 24 runs behind. With Williamson and Henry Nicholls at the crease, New Zealand wiped off the deficit with three wickets down in the ninth over of the day. Williamson and Nicholls had seen New Zealand through the last 90 minutes of the third day and continued Monday until their 55-run partnership ended when Nicholls (29) was caught at slip by Harry Brook off Ollie Robinson. New Zealand at that point was still four runs in deficit.

Williamson was 34 when joined by Daryl Mitchell, who raced past him to reach a half century from 52 balls, bringing up 50 with a six from Jack Leach over long-on. Williamson’s 34th Test half century came up from 148 balls in after 2-1/2 hours at the crease in an innings of great perseverance.

The fifth-wicket partnership was worth 75 when Mitchell hit out once too often and skied the third short delivery of an over from Stuart Broad to Joe Root, who had been set for the hook. New Zealand led England by 71 runs at that point and Williamson remained the anchor of the innings.

In the first over of the day, Williamson clipped a half volley from James Anderson off his toes to the mid-wicket boundary and overtook his former teammate Ross Taylor’s tally of 7,683 runs in Tests at the age of 32.

On the players’ balcony his teammates applauded and around the grassy banks of the Basin Reserve fans of both teams rose to acclaim the achievement. Williamson is playing his 92nd test and has become New Zealand’s top run-scorer at an average of 53.