WATCH: Keshav Maharaj Is Full Of Emotions After Hitting Winning Runs Against Pakistan In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match In Chennai

South Africa pulled off a nail-biting one-wicket win over Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The win has propelled South Africa to the top of the Points Table above hosts India, although they have played one more extra game.

One of the heroes of the match was left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who survived tense 20 balls before hitting the winning boundary off the 21st delivery he faced off Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Maharaj was full of emptions after hitting the winning boundary in the South Africa.

South Africa became the only side to post two one-wicket victories in the ODI World Cup history, having achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup as well. Apart from South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, England, Afghanistan and New Zealand have also posted one-wicket wins.

“Probably not as calm at the moment. A little bit of chaotic now with the guys jumping around. I think obviously at the end as well, we were all on the edge of our seat. I think you had everyone’s opinions flying around as to how we should be going about that run chase,” South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said about the dressing room atmosphere.

South Africa lost their 9th wicket with 11 runs still needed to win. Tabraiz Shamsi survived a close leg-before appeal before Maharaj completed the win.

“But at the end of the day, the guys who were in there, Keshav and Shamu, they did it for us. Look, it’s easier for us to have conversations now with regards to our run chase. We've got the result on our side. I mean, I do think we could have shown up a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run chase. I think we did have luck on our side. We did give them opportunities to get into the game. But fortunately for us, I think the gods were with us. But like I said, it’s easier for us to have those conversations regarding how probably regarding our blueprint and how we want to go about going about those run chases,” Bavuma added.