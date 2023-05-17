Watch: Kevin Pietersen Trolls MS Dhoni, Shares Video Of Picking Ex-India Captain's Wicket

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is not happy these days with MS Dhoni fans trolling him over being his first and only Test wicket. Taking to Twitter, Pietersen put an end to this fake news, making it clear to the fans that he was not the first Test wicket of former Indian captain. Later, Pietersen also put up a video of the one time Dhoni almost dismissed Pietersen. The video shows onfield umpire adjudge Pietersen out caught behind before the batter takes DRS, which eventually saves him as he had not touched the ball at all with the bat.

Pietersen had reached out to the broadcasters of the Test match between India and England in which Dhoni had bowled a few overs and allegedly dismissed Pietersen. "I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you - I wasn't," wrote Pietesen on Twitter on Tuesday. Sky Cricket, official broadcaster for England's home games, then sent him the clip, which shows that Dhoni did get Pietersen out for a few minutes before the decision was overturned by the third umpire.

Sharing the video to clear the confusion over him (not) being the first Test wicket of Dhoni, Pietersen wrote: "The evidence is CLEAR! I was NOT Dhoni’s first Test wicket. Nice ball though, MS! (Laugh emojis). Thanks for sending this through, Sky Cricket."

But Pietersen did dismiss Dhoni

Former England batter did not stop there. Once he rubbished off the rumours of him being Dhoni's first Test wicket, he shared another video of him picking the wicket of 'Captain Cool'. Pietersen, taking a dig at MSD, wrote in caption: 'MS Dhoni c Cook b Pietersen'.

Watch the Pietersen dismissing Dhoni video below:

Not to forget, Dhoni and Pietersen are best of friends. The two may have retired from the sport and completed hard on the field but off it, their bond is quite strong. The rumour of Pietersen being Dhoni's first Test wicket was started by Dhoni himself. It was during the conversation between Pietersen and Dhoni during one of the IPL matches, four or five years ago, when the former India captain had taken a dig at Pietersen by calling him his first Test wicket.