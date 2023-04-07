WATCH: KKR Owner Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Virat Kohli, Teaches Him Hook Step To ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned their form around in style in front of their owners and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs in match No. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. It may have been a night to forget with the bat for the former RCB captain Virat Kohli but he had the satisfaction of learning the hook-step to SRK blockbuster song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the superstar himself.

After the end of the match, SRK went over to Kohli and gave him a tight hug before teaching him the steps to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from his blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’. Both Kohli and SRK had huge smiles on their faces after that.

WATCH Shah Rukh Khan teach Virat Kohli hook step to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ HERE…

Kohli managed to score just 21 off 18 balls as RCB crumbled to 123 all out in 17.4 overs, chasing 205 runs to win. Skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with 23 off 12 balls. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/15 while ‘Impact Player’ Suyash Sharma picked up 3/30 with the ball as well.

The star of KKR win was all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who smashed 68 off 29 balls to lift home side from 89 for 5 in the 12th over of the innings.

“Even I don’t know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets. Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches; they always suit the batsmen, don’t they?” KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur said.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana also praised the ‘unbelievable’ innings from Shardul Thakur. “If you look at the last match, there were positives; we were in the game even after seven down. Even today, we collapsed, and credit to Gurbaz. And it was an unbelievable innings from Shardul Thakur! People will talk about Shardul, but Rinku held one end up, as we had planned. We had always planned not to give RCB batters pace in the middle overs,” Rana said.