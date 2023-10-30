WATCH: KL RAHUL BECOMES 1ST INDIAN CRICKETER TO WIN THIS MEDAL TWICE, BCCI ANNOUNCES IN UNIQUE STYLE

Team India have started an unique medal ceremony for the best fielder which they award in the dressing room after every ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have already won the award.

On Sunday, after India’s sixth consecutive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, wicketkeeper KL Rahul became the first Indian cricketers to win the best fielder ‘medal’ twice. Rahul, in fact, was the only cricketer on the field to take a catch against England as all the remaining English batters and bowlers were dismissed leg-before, bowled or stumped.

The BCCI once again announced KL Rahul’s name as the ‘best fielder’ in a unique fashion after the match. Substitute fielder Ishan Kishan, pacer Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul were the three contenders for the award. To make the final announcement, fielding coach Dilip TK took the entire Indian team came out of the dressing room and then all the floodlights at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow became dark, only for Rahul’s name and jersey number to be illuminated to announce his name as the winner.

WATCH KL Rahul winning the ‘best fielder’ medal for the second time HERE…

Rahul was earlier awarded the ‘best fielder’ after India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this month. The Indian wicketkeeper also scored important 39 off 58 balls with the bat, putting on crucial 91 runs for the fourth wicket with his skipper Rohit Sharma, who top-scored 87 in Lucknow.

“This was the game which showed a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, batting second in the first five games, we had to come and bat here,” Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’, said in the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

“We were challenged upfront, they bowled pretty well upfront. For us to get to a total on a pitch that had something in it, we just wanted to get to a total where we could play with it. We were not great with the bat today. Losing three wickets isn’t the ideal situation. When you are in a situation like that, all you are looking to do is create that long partnership, which we got. But couple of guys threw it at the end, including myself,” Rohit said.

“All I was thinking was to be positive, the balls in my area I want to put it away, that’s how you put pressure back on the bowlers and the opposition as well. When you look at the overall picture, I thought we were 30 runs short,” the Indian skipper added.