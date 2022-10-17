NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

WATCH: KL Rahul brings out MS Dhoni’s ‘HELICOPTER’ shot as he smashes fifty in Warm Up match vs Australia

India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: KL Rahul slammed 57 off 33 balls in Team India total of 186 for 7.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Team India opener KL Rahul appeared in sublime form in the team’s first official warm-up match against world champions Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). Rahul blazed a brilliant fifty off just 27 balls as India were sent into bat and posted 186 for 7 thanks another fifty lower down the order by Suryakumar Yadav.

It was the second successive fifty for Rahul, who also scored a fifty in the practice game against Western Australia XI last week. Over the course of Monday’s knock, Rahul smashed three huge sixes, including a special one with a MS Dhoni-like ‘helicopter’ shot off Pat Cummins.

Showcasing his repertoire of shots in the practice match against the World Champions, Rahul brought out MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot against pace ace Pat Cummins during the Indian innings. After an-song Rahul smoked a massive six off Cummins in the 5th over, the Australian pacer was quick to hit him with a bouncer on the helmet.

Watch KL Rahul’s helicopter shot off Pat Cummins here…

Rahul failed to carry on to a bigger score, dismissed for 57 off 33 balls by Glenn Maxwell. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli didn’t enjoy much success either, scoring 15 and 19 runs respectively.

It was left to Suryakumar Yadav once again to come to India’s rescue once again towards the end of the innings. The world No. 2 T20 batter, smashed 50 off 33 balls with 1 six and six fours while Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 20 off 14 balls as well.

Australia were boosted by an impressive performance by pacer Kane Richardson, who picked up 4/30 in 4 overs while Mitchell Starc claimed 1/20 in three overs

