WATCH: KL Rahul face Jhulan Goswami in NCA nets as he returns from injury

Team India opener KL Rahul is trying to find his way back from injury which he suffered after IPL 2022 this year. Rahul underwent a successful surgery for sports hernia issue in Germany last month, where he was accompanied by his girlfriend and Bollywood star Athiya Shetty. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper has been named in the T20 squad for the West Indies series as long as he can prove his fitness to the selectors.

Rahul is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. A couple of days ago a video showing Rahul batting in the nets was widely circulated bringing a lot of relief to fans of Indian cricket. On Monday (July 18), another video of Rahul from NCA went viral on the internet as it saw Indian women’s cricket team legend Jhulan Goswami bowling to the Indian opener Rahul in the nets.

Watch Jhulan Goswami bowl to KL Rahul here…

K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling.



Rahul has been out of action since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he had led the LSG to the playoffs in their debut season. Rahul was ruled out of the home series against South Africa on the eve of the opening game in New Delhi where he was set to lead the country for the first time on home soil and make his international captaincy debut in the shortest format too. Rahul had to also the miss the entire multi-format tour of England.

Talking about Jhulan, she has not featured in a competitive game since the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Having retired from T20I cricket, the legendary pacer was not in contention to make the Commonwealth Games 2022 squad. However, she was not in the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month and was rested for the Women’s T20 challenge too.