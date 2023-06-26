Watch: Logan van Beek Takes Jason Holder To The Cleaners, Hits 30 Runs In Super Over Win For Netherlands vs West Indies

Logan van Beek is the Netherlands batter who produced one of the most craziest striking moments in a super over. He smoked Jason Holder for 4,6,4,6,6,4 after Netherlands finished with 374 runs on the board chasing their target of 375 against the West Indies. The ICC World Cup Qualifiers had its first super over and it was between the Netherlands and the West Indies after the Shai Hope-led side posted 374 runs on the board in the first innings.

It was pure redemption from the Dutchmen as he was the one who got out on the last ball of the second innings when his team needed one run to win with the scores levelled at 374.

First, he scored 28 off 14 balls in the regulation chase but later on he smashed three sixes and as many fours in the Super Over smashing WI pacer Jason Holder.

Watch the video here:

Not only this, van Beek then took the ball and defended the total conceding only 8 runs. He also dismissed Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd. van Beek was handed the Player of the Award for his stellar performance against the West Indies after the game.

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe match is only the third game to be decided from a Super Over after England vs New Zealand (2019 ODI World Cup) and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan (2020).

"I can't explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special. Just to watch Scotty and Teja - the more they batted the more we believed. Have been playing for 13-14 yrs now. Amount of matches I've lost in that situation, it's so satisfying to get one over the line. Tell you what, I'll wait 13-14 yrs to do it again. For me, it was about keeping my head still. If you miss I'm going to hit it. I was disappointed with that last ball where I junked it to mid-on. In my head I said if it's meant to be it's meant to be. Thankful I got a bit of redemption," said Logan van Beek after the game. (More to follow)