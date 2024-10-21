Watch: Masked Virat Kohli Leaves Bengaluru After IND vs NZ 1st Test – Video Goes Viral

India's hopes of starting the Test series against New Zealand on a high note were dashed as they suffered a shocking defeat by eight wickets in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The loss has not only left the team in a precarious position but also stirred conversations around individual performances and the upcoming matches in the series. One of the most intriguing post-match moments was Virat Kohli, India’s batting stalwart, leaving Bengaluru in disguise, sparking curiosity and concern among fans and cricket pundits alike.

Virat Kohli has left from Bengaluru.



- King will soon arrive in Pune for the next Test! pic.twitter.com/75sOfOCVHl October 20, 2024

Also Read: Meet Amelia Kerr: New Zealand All-Rounder Who Became Star Of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - In Pics

India Falters Despite Kohli's Resilience

The first Test was a rollercoaster of emotions for Indian fans. After being bowled out for a meager 46 in the first innings, India made a stunning comeback, with Virat Kohli leading the charge in the second innings. Though Kohli fell for a duck in the first innings, dismissed by New Zealand’s rising star William O'Rourke, he bounced back with a gritty 70 in the second. His partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a magnificent 150, gave India a fighting chance. Together, they added a 136-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in a position to set a challenging target for the Kiwis.

Kohli’s innings was a masterclass in Test cricket, featuring his trademark cover drives and impeccable footwork against spinners. His composure under pressure was commendable, especially after the early collapse. However, the joy was short-lived as Kohli was dismissed on the final ball of Day 3, edging a delivery from Glenn Phillips to the wicketkeeper. His departure left India at 231/3, with the team eventually setting a target of just 107 for New Zealand.

New Zealand Clinch Historic Win

Despite India’s best efforts to claw back into the game, New Zealand’s calm and clinical approach in the fourth innings secured their first Test victory on Indian soil in 36 years. The target of 107 was never going to be enough, and the Blackcaps chased it down with eight wickets to spare, handing India a rare home defeat.

This loss marks India’s second home Test defeat in 2024, raising questions about their consistency in the longest format. It also means that India now trails 0-1 in the series, putting immense pressure on the team as they head to Pune for the second Test. The defeat has stirred discussions on team strategy, especially with the middle-order failing to capitalize on crucial moments.

Virat Kohli Leaves Bengaluru in Secrecy

Amidst the aftermath of the loss, a video of Virat Kohli leaving Bengaluru in disguise went viral on social media. In the video, Kohli can be seen wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a cap to conceal his identity. The star batter greeted airport staff and waited patiently to board his flight to Pune, where India will face New Zealand in the second Test. His subtle departure has left fans wondering about his mindset after the defeat.

For a player who is known for his passion and intensity on the field, Kohli’s decision to leave quietly and without fanfare adds a layer of intrigue. Some speculate that the burden of carrying India’s batting lineup in recent times, coupled with the loss, may have prompted this low-profile exit.

Kohli's Influence: Keeping Test Cricket Alive

Despite the disappointing result, Kohli’s influence on and off the field remains unparalleled. His ability to draw fans and inspire crowds was evident even during the match. In a heartwarming moment on Day 5, Kohli was seen urging the Bengaluru crowd to cheer louder and support the team as they fought to defend the modest target. His gesture resonated with the fans, and social media was abuzz with appreciation for his efforts to keep the spirit of Test cricket alive.

As one fan tweeted, "Unreal influence, man. The biggest crowd puller the world has ever seen. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for keeping Test cricket alive."