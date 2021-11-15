Watch: Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis replicate Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘shooey’ celebration after T20 World Cup 2021 win

Australia finally broke their T20 World Cup jinx by winning the 2021 edition with a comprehensive triumph over New Zealand in the final on Sunday (November 14). There was no end to the celebrations in the Australian dressing room at the Dubai International Stadium after the historic eight-wicket win with semifinals heroes Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis leading the way.

Wade and Stoinis were seen enjoying the World Cup champions crown by replicating the famous ‘shooey’ celebrations of Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. The F1 driver regularly drinks campaign out of his shoes while celebrating podium finishes in various races over the years.

The Australian cricketers were also seen doing the same, drinking out of Wade’s shoes with their teammates joining the fun. Stoinis joined in the fun, picking up Wade’s shoes and drinking out of that as well.

Watch the fun video here…

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has revealed that pacer Josh Hazlewood shared his experience of playing with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which help the team from Down Under in the T20 World Cup 2021. Mitchell Marsh’s power-packed unbeaten 77and a superb spell from Hazlewood fired Australia to their first T20 World Cup title against New Zealand on Sunday.

Hazlewood, who last month won an IPL 2021 title with CSK, played a key role in Australia’s win in the summit clash. “Yeah, he (Hazlewood) was really important with our bowling group. He shared his experience of CSK which was really important. To be able to bowl particularly at the end of the tournament where the wickets started to get more worn and hard length, which is Josh’s speciality, I guess, was tough to hit,” said Finch in the post-match press conference as per ICC.

“Yeah, that was really important that he passed on that information. Honestly, his performances in the IPL probably forced his way into the starting 11 over Kane Richardson who is a wonderful T20 bowler and someone who has been so important for us. But yeah, that was a tough call,” he added.

Hazlewood’s three for 16 helped restrict New Zealand to 172 for 4 before all-rounder Marsh, bolstered by in-form David Warner, struck a match-winning half-century to inflict yet more misery on New Zealand in ICC World Cup Finals.

(with ANI inputs)

