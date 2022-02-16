WATCH: Mitchell Starc's extremely wayward delivery, lands outside the pitch against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20

Aaron Finch’s Australia may have posted a comfortable six-wicket in the third T20 game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (February 15) but pacer Mitchell Starc had a forgettable outing at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Starc went for 30 runs in his four over although SL managed only 121/6 in 20 overs after batting first.

One delivery by Starc hilariously didn’t even land on the pitch and instead went for 4 wides. The left-arm pacer, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, delivered probably the worst ball of his career during Sri Lanka’s batting innings. The incident happened in the 18th over of the innings when Starc was bowling the last over of his spell.

SL skipper Dasun Shanaka was the batter on strike who was looking to churn out some quick runs. Starc steamed in to deliver the fifth ball of the over and tried to roll his fingers over the ball. However, his attempt to bowl an off-cutter went horribly wrong as the ball slipped out of his fingers only to go past wicketkeeper Matthew Wade’s reach as well.

Watch Mitchell Starc’s horror delivery against Sri Lanka here…

"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!" Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022

The ball went very high and wide of Wade who tried his best to stop but couldn’t. Australia conceded four byes and it was also called no-ball. It didn’t cost the hosts much with Sri Lanka already struggling in their innings and everyone saw the lighter side of the incident.

Australia’s Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar combined for a miserly bowling performance as the hosts outclassed Sri Lanka by six wickets. The home side now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Richardson (3/21) and Agar (1/14) helped restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 121/6 from their 20 overs. Australia chased the target with ease, reaching 124/4 with 19 balls to spare. Glenn Maxwell rode his luck for a quick 39, aiding skipper Aaron Finch (35), who anchored the reply, in overpowering a Sri Lankan bowling attack missing leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the match.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ploughed a lonely furrow for the touring side, accounting for Ben McDermott in the first ball of the innings and finishing with 3/24.

(with Reuters inputs)