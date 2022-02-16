हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022

WATCH: Mitchell Starc's extremely wayward delivery, lands outside the pitch against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20

One delivery bowled by Australia pacer Mitchell Starc hilariously didn’t even land on the pitch and instead went for 4 wides against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20 in Canberra. 

WATCH: Mitchell Starc&#039;s extremely wayward delivery, lands outside the pitch against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. (Source: Twitter)

Aaron Finch’s Australia may have posted a comfortable six-wicket in the third T20 game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (February 15) but pacer Mitchell Starc had a forgettable outing at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Starc went for 30 runs in his four over although SL managed only 121/6 in 20 overs after batting first.

One delivery by Starc hilariously didn’t even land on the pitch and instead went for 4 wides. The left-arm pacer, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, delivered probably the worst ball of his career during Sri Lanka’s batting innings. The incident happened in the 18th over of the innings when Starc was bowling the last over of his spell.

SL skipper Dasun Shanaka was the batter on strike who was looking to churn out some quick runs. Starc steamed in to deliver the fifth ball of the over and tried to roll his fingers over the ball. However, his attempt to bowl an off-cutter went horribly wrong as the ball slipped out of his fingers only to go past wicketkeeper Matthew Wade’s reach as well.

Watch Mitchell Starc’s horror delivery against Sri Lanka here…

The ball went very high and wide of Wade who tried his best to stop but couldn’t. Australia conceded four byes and it was also called no-ball. It didn’t cost the hosts much with Sri Lanka already struggling in their innings and everyone saw the lighter side of the incident.

Australia’s Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar combined for a miserly bowling performance as the hosts outclassed Sri Lanka by six wickets. The home side now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Richardson (3/21) and Agar (1/14) helped restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 121/6 from their 20 overs. Australia chased the target with ease, reaching 124/4 with 19 balls to spare. Glenn Maxwell rode his luck for a quick 39, aiding skipper Aaron Finch (35), who anchored the reply, in overpowering a Sri Lankan bowling attack missing leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the match.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ploughed a lonely furrow for the touring side, accounting for Ben McDermott in the first ball of the innings and finishing with 3/24.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022Australia vs Sri LankaMitchell StarcAustralia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20Glenn MaxwellAustralia Cricket Team
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Former SA coach Micky Arthur wants England cricketers to skip T20 league, says THIS

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: If Russia moves forward, we will answer, says Joe Biden