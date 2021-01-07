हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

Mohammed Siraj gets emotional while singing national anthem, watch viral video

This is not the first time Mohammed Siraj was seen getting emotional ahead of an international contest. 

Mohammed Siraj gets emotional while singing national anthem, watch viral video
Mohammed Siraj gets emotional ahead of the Sydney Test. (Screengrab)

Mohammed Siraj failed to control his emotions on Thursday as both India and Australia lined up for their respective national anthem ahead of the Sydney Test. Siraj, who made his Test debut in Melbourne, was seen wiping his tears as fellow teammate Jasprit Bumrah tried to calm him down.  

The 26-year-old produced a clinical show with the ball in the previous Test, especially with senior bowler Umesh Yadav being injured in the second innings. Siraj completed a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test, making him the first Indian to acheive the feat in the last seven years. In the rain-affected contest on Thursday in Sydney, Siraj went on to dismiss David Warner. 

Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the ongoing series, was the last Indian to complete a five-wicket haul in a Test debut. He had then picked nine wickets against West Indies in Kolkata in November 2013.

This is not the first time Siraj was seen getting emotional ahead of an international contest. The 26-year-old had a similar experience when he made his international debut against New Zealand in Rajkot in 2017. 

 

