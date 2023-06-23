WATCH: MS Dhoni Became The First Captain In International Cricket To Achieve THIS Massive Feat On This Day

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has plenty of top achievements in his international career – leading the side as well as a batter and wicketkeeper. But June 23 was an especially memorable day for Dhoni on the cricket field, as on this day back in 2013, he became the first-ever captain to win all three white-ball ICC tournament – ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

On June 13, 2013, Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy title in England for the first time ever. It is also the last ICC title that Team India has won, as they have failed to add to their ICC titles. Dhoni led India past hosts England in a rain-hit final clash in Birmingham to clinch the title.

MS Dhoni lead India to 2013 ICC Champions Trophy title

On this day in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy

Due to rain, the match was reduced to 20-overs-a-side instead of a 50-over ODI contest. India were restricted to 129 for 7 after batting first in the final by Eoin Morgan-led English side.

India were in deep trouble early, losing their first five wickets of 66 runs in 13 overs. But a 47-run stand between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected the innings. Kohli was the top-scorer in the innings with 43 off 34 balls with four fours and a six.

Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 33 off 25 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Shikhar Dhawan also played a handy knock of 31 before Ravi Bopara accounted for his wicket. Bopara was also the pick of the bowlers for the hosts after he finished with figures of 3/20 in 4 overs.

In reply, England were also reduced to 46 for 4 by the 9th over. But Morgan and Bopara led English revival with a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket to put them on course for a win.

Dhoni pulled off a master-stroke by bringing back Ishant Sharma in the 18th over. Ishant conceded 8 runs off the first two balls of the 18th over but struck back to dismiss both Morgan and Bopara in that over.

With England needing 15 runs to win off the last over, Ravi Ashwin held his nerve to take India past the finish line. MS Dhoni also became the first captain to win all three ICC trophies back then.