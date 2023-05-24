WATCH: MS Dhoni Gives BIG Update On His Retirement After Leading Chennai Super Kings To IPL 2023 Final

MS Dhoni is already a legend among Indian captain but he continued his incredible legacy in the IPL 2023, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their 10th final in 14 seasons of the T20 league after defeating table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. It was, however, Dhoni and CSK’s final game of the season at their beloved MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk and the crowd were left wondering if they will see their favourite skipper in ‘yellow’ again next season.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle posed the ‘big’ question in front of Dhoni at the post-match presentation and Dhoni kept the door open for a return to CSK next season as well. “I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see,” Dhoni said after the win over GT on Monday night.

CSK skipper said that this was not ‘just another’ final for his team as the task has got harder with 10 teams instead of eight. CSK finished in ninth place in IPL 2022 and it is a remarkable turnaround for the four-time winners to reach the final again.

“It is no longer eight teams. Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Hard work of two months. Lot of character showed by our players. Everyone has contributed. Yes, middle order hasn’t got ample opportunity but they have chipped in,” Dhoni said about reaching the final.

Hardik Pandya won the toss for GT and send CSK in to bat first at the Chepauk. Half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and 40 from Devon Conway helped the Chennai side pile up 172 for 7 after batting first. Dhoni then marshalled his troops superbly to bundle out GT for 157 and post their first-ever win over the Gujarat side in the IPL.

“You see the wicket, you see conditions, and you keep adjusting the field. I can be an annoying captain because I change the field every time. It can be annoying but I believe in my gut feet. That’s why I keep telling the fielders to keep an eye on me,” Dhoni said.