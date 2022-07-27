NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2022

WATCH: MS Dhoni make appearance on Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Live session, fans can’t keep calm

Former India captain MS Dhoni joined the chat when Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were on the call. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: MS Dhoni make appearance on Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Live session, fans can’t keep calm

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a vacation in United Kingdom and Europe with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. On Tuesday (July 26) night, the Chennai Super Kings skipper surprised everyone by appearing on a Instagram Live session hosted by Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Apart from Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, India skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also came live on Instagram during the session.

WATCH MS Dhoni joining Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live session here...

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi can also be seen in the video but it looked like she also did not want to show her face. Meanwhile, current India skipper Rohit Sharma can be heard as saying ‘Mat Kar Yaar’ probably to the person handling the camera.

Dhoni joined the chat when Pant, Rohit and Suryakumar was on the call. Wife Sakshi picked up the call initially and then we could see a smiling Dhoni embracing his former mates. In the video we hear Pant saying, ‘Mahi bhai, please stay for a while on the live call’.

In reply, the Chennai Super Kings captain in no time, disconnected the call with a smile, in which the other members of the call burst into laughter.

The clipping of the Instagram Live has gone viral on social media and the fans can’t stay calm. Check the fans reaction to the Instagram Live session here...

 

 

Meanwhile, T20I squad of Team India arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of their five-match series against West Indies, which is scheduled to start from Friday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were some of the players seen at the airport along with the rest of the squad.

Ahead of the T20I series, the Men in Blue are currently squaring off against West Indies for the ODI series, where they have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0.

India’s squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

(with ANI inputs)

India vs West Indies 2022MS DhoniRishabh PantRohit SharmaSuryakumar YadavInstagramViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden
DNA Video
DNA: How Freebie politics will affect the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Does the Gandhi family have a copyright on Satyagraha?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Decoding of Depression Business Model
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?