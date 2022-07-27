Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently enjoying a vacation in United Kingdom and Europe with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. On Tuesday (July 26) night, the Chennai Super Kings skipper surprised everyone by appearing on a Instagram Live session hosted by Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Apart from Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, India skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also came live on Instagram during the session.

WATCH MS Dhoni joining Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live session here...

MS Dhoni came on Rishabh Pant Instagram live for a moment. #MSDhoni #RishabhPantpic.twitter.com/PaZmyKu3cO — CRICKET VIDEOS (@Abdullah__Neaz) July 26, 2022

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi can also be seen in the video but it looked like she also did not want to show her face. Meanwhile, current India skipper Rohit Sharma can be heard as saying ‘Mat Kar Yaar’ probably to the person handling the camera.

Dhoni joined the chat when Pant, Rohit and Suryakumar was on the call. Wife Sakshi picked up the call initially and then we could see a smiling Dhoni embracing his former mates. In the video we hear Pant saying, ‘Mahi bhai, please stay for a while on the live call’.

In reply, the Chennai Super Kings captain in no time, disconnected the call with a smile, in which the other members of the call burst into laughter.

The clipping of the Instagram Live has gone viral on social media and the fans can’t stay calm. Check the fans reaction to the Instagram Live session here...

Meanwhile, T20I squad of Team India arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday ahead of their five-match series against West Indies, which is scheduled to start from Friday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were some of the players seen at the airport along with the rest of the squad.

Ahead of the T20I series, the Men in Blue are currently squaring off against West Indies for the ODI series, where they have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0.

India’s squad for five T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

(with ANI inputs)