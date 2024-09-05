WATCH: MS Dhoni Makes A Cameo In Thalapathy Vijay’s Film, Fans In Frenzy

Former India player MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains India has ever produced. A few years back a movie was made on his inspirational journey titled ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Screen’ but the legendary player has never come up in the big screen. But then, on Thursday (September 5) Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie GOAT (Greatest of all time) was released where Dhoni was spotted making a brief appearance.

In one of the scenes from the movie, Dhoni was spotted walking into bat at the Chepauk in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match involving CSK with Vijay riding a back on the top of the stadium’s roof. As a result, Chennai’s fans could not manage to calm their nerves as ‘Thala’ and ‘Thalapathy’ united for the first time on the silver screen.

Dhoni holds a huge fan base around the world but especially in Chennai, having captained CSK since its inception in 2008. Talking about the movie, Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film ‘GOAT’ (The Greatest of All Time) had a solo release on September 5, 2024.

‘GOAT’ which is directed by Venkat Prabhu, is crucial as it is likely to be Vijay’s second-to-last project before he shifts his base towards politics. He has already made his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and is set to contest the Tamil Nadu state elections in 2026.

Earlier, Dhoni stepped down as the Chennai Super Kings skipper, giving his legacy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. It is still under the scanner if the former wicketkeeper-batter will make a comeback as a player next season.

“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team,” said Dhoni.