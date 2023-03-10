WATCH: MS Dhoni Rolls Back The Years In Chepauk At Chennai Super Kings Practice With Huge Sixes Ahead Of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will turn 42 in 2023 and is probably playing in his final Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament this year. But that is not slowing Dhoni down by any means. CSK will open the IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31.

Dhoni is pulling out all stops to prepare himself well for the upcoming IPL 2023 season after failing to lead his side into the Playoffs last year. CSK have already begun preparations for the next year at the MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk with Dhoni starring in the training sessions already.

In a video shared by CSK, Dhoni is seen hitting massive sixes at the Chepauk, rolling back his golden years.

Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 IPL matches last year with a top-score of 50 not out. Overall in 234 IPL games, Dhoni has notched up 4,978 runs at an average of 39.20 at a strike-rate of 135.2

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with Dhoni will inaugurate a new stand at MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI later this month. The new stand which will house the Anna Pavilion at the Chepauk Stadium is set to be named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.

According to Indian Express newspaper, the new stand honouring MK Stalin’s late father, who served as the state’s chief minister five times between 1969 and 2011, will be opened on March 17 by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

In preparation for the 2023 50-over World Cup later this year in India, the MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk, the second-oldest stadium in India after Eden Gardens, has been undergoing renovations. For the third and final ODI between India and Australia on March 22, the new stands will be accessible to the general public as well.