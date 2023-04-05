WATCH: MS Dhoni Slams CSK Pacer Tushar Deshpande For Bowling ‘No Balls’, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was not all pleased by his team’s bowlers even after winning their second match of the IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday night. Four-time IPL champions CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs to bounce back from an opening day loss last week.

However, CSK bowlers conceded a ton of wides and no-balls as they set out to defend 218 runs in Chepauk on Monday. One of the mail culprits was CSK and Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande, who is a serial offender when it comes to bowling ‘no-balls’. In the match against LSG, although Deshpande picked up a couple of wickets, he bowled 4 wides and 3 no-balls in his four overs.

In fact, Deshpande was the only bowler to bowl any no-balls for CSK in the match. As soon as the match ended, Dhoni was seen angrily confronting pacer Deshpande about bowling no-balls in the match. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the CSK skipper can be seen having a word with Deshpande as soon as the match ended.

Check MS Dhoni slamming CSK Tushar Deshpande HERE…

MSD had a conversation with Tushar about noball, he even showed how not to bowl him. Tushar will come good for us, trust THALA _. pic.twitter.com/6mH50ZIPz0 — _____ (@Vidyadhar_R) April 3, 2023

In fact, Dhoni was so irate at the bowlers, he warned them that if they keep it up, they might have to play under a new captain in IPL 2023 soon. Dhoni’s trademark comic timing was on show as well as the CSK bowlers leaking 13 wides and 3 no-balls in a wayward display against KL Rahul’s LSG.

“They’ll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain,” Dhoni said bluntly at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni said he was surprised by the Chepauk pitch which produced a lot of runs on Monday. “It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in 5 or 6 years since we’ve been here. I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We’ll have to see how it plays over the next six games at home but hopefully we can score here,” he added.

CSK’s next match is the IPL 2023 ‘El Clasico’ clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.