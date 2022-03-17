WATCH: MS Dhoni spotted in CSK's IPL 2022 jersey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Pictures and videos of Dhoni has been doing the rounds since former India captain started training with rest of the players.

One can already see Dhoni has build muscles for IPL 2022 and has been sending some balls out of the park in the training sessions.

CSK will play their first match against last year's runner's up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai to kickstart IPL 2022.

However before that happens, all main players of the teams, especially the captains will be shooting for TV commercials and promos and Dhoni was spotted in his CSK jersey during one such shoot in Mumbai.

Take a look at him entering the building in CSK jersey:

Meanwhile Mumbai Indians have given a sweet surprise to other 9 franchises on the eve of festival of colours Holi.

Mumbai Indians have put billboards all across the city to welcome the franchises to the city.

IPL 2022 will be played in Mumbai and Pune, with large number of games assigned to Mumbai's three stadiums - Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne (CCI).

As a good gesture and to welcome all the nine franchises to Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led side has done this lovely act.