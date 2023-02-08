Watch: MS Dhoni Turns Farmer Again, Drives Tractor in his Field; Video Goes Viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni ended his 2-year-long Instagram gap of posting anything with a new post. The legendary Indian captain on Wednesday (February 8) shared a video of himself driving a tractor on fields, deeming it as his new learning. The CSK skipper shared the video with a caption suggesting that learning to drive the tractor for its proper use on the fields was a time-taking process.

"Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work," wrote Dhoni on his Instagram post caption. In the video, Dhoni can be seen being assisted by a couple of farmers teaching him to plow the farm fields. (IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hits Massive Sixes in Nets at Chennai Super Kings Practice Session, WATCH)

Checkout the video here...

MS Dhoni is known for his love of bikes and cars whether vintage or now. This time, he caught the attention of his fans by driving a tractor on his farm fields. (READ: Legendary Duo: MS Dhoni Meets Sourav Ganguly Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 Season, See PICS Here)

Coming to cricket, MS Dhoni is set to place his farewell Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Notably, Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers to ever play for the Indian Cricket team.

Dhoni is enjoying retirement from international cricket with his friends and family and he recently took on the field again to train for the upcoming edition of the IPL. MSD is set to lead four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 after getting the captaincy role back from Ravindra Jadeja last season. Fans are excited to see how CSK will bounce back from a disappointing season in the IPL 2022 after finishing ninth last year.

The Chennai franchise has roped in the likes of Kyle Jamieson, U-19 Star Shaik Rasheed and England all-rounder Ben Stokes for the upcoming IPL season. The Yellow Army (CSK fanbase) are excited to see how the team will perform with two serial-winners in the squad, MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes.