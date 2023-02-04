Legendary Duo: MS Dhoni Meets Sourav Ganguly Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 Season, See PICS Here

Legendary names of the Indian cricket team, former captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni recently met in Mumbai. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), posted a picture of the legendary duo having a conversation. The post got more than 5 lakh likes on Instagram in just one day.

“When the Prince met the Super King!,” said caption of CSK's Instagram handle.

Checkout the post below:

Ganguly (Dada) and Dhoni (Thala) are arguably two of the best captains in the history of Indian cricket. Captain Cool (MSD) made his debut under Ganguly's captaincy back in 2004 when India took on Bangladesh in an ODI match at Chattogram. Dhoni is currently preparing for the IPL 2023 season.

Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly will be a part of this year's IPL as he was recently appointed as the director of cricket for the Delhi Capitals. He was succeeded by Roger Binny as the new BCCI President recently after serving three years.

Coming to Dhoni and CSK, it is likely to be MS Dhoni's farewell IPL season. The 41-year-old will return as the captain of the franchise after Ravindra Jadeja was given the duty in the 2022 season. Chennai Super Kings finished ninth in the IPL 2022 but this year will surely be different as they went shopping at the IPL auction and bought Ben Stokes for a mammoth price tag of Rs 16.25 crore.

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.