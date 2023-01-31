IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hits Massive Sixes in Nets at Chennai Super Kings Practice Session, WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has begun his preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Dhoni was seen hitting massive sixes in a pre-season practice session, clobbering net bowlers for massive sixes.

The CSK have failed to qualify for the Playoffs stage in the last two season of the IPL whit Dhoni forced to take over as skipper from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja mid-way through the IPL 2022 season. Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 123.4 with one fifty.

In the video shared on social, Dhoni can be seen sending the ball far and wide down the ground with powerful blows against the spinners. Check the video of MS Dhoni in a practice session here…

Dhoni was recently spotted meeting the members of the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. The former India skipper was seen interacting with the likes of Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and the support staff. Even Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to speak to the veteran wicket-keeper batter.

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel,” Hardik had said about the meeting with Dhoni before the match.

Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, was present in the Indian dressing room on the eve of the match as well, interacting with all India players. He attended the first T20I with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in the stands.

Dhoni is already 40 years of age and it is expected that IPL 2023 will probably be his final season in Indian Premier League. The former India captain has already retired from international cricket back in 2020.