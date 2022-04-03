WATCH: MS Dhoni turns the clock back with run-out dismissal of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in CSK vs PBKS clash

CSK's MS Dhoni turned back the clock when he dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa in Match 11 of IPL 2022 vs Punjab Kings.

How did the run out happen?

On the second ball of the second over of PBKS' innings, Rajapaksa tapped and ran. The fielder collected the ball but missed the direct-hit. Dhoni then ran in as cover, was a sprint actuallt and threw underarm as he was not close to the stumps.

He hit it directly and after pulling it off smiled, confirming the dismissal. Umpires went to third umpire and the replay confirmed that Rajapaksa was well short. The batter didn't hear Dhawan's call or maybe Dhawan sold him down the river.

Rajapaksa was midway and had too much ground to cover. Jordan and Dhoni did the rest. Dhoni was so alert to the situation that he had to cover the throw.

Watch the dismissal:

The run-out reminded of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh when Dhoni had pulled off a similar act from behind the stumps, running out Mustafizur Rahman.