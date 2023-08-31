It has become a norm now that every week there is a MS Dhoni video that goes viral on the internet. This week is no different. A video of MS Dhoni went viral on Wednesday (August 30) in which Dhoni can be seen celebrating a birthday of a close friend. A woman can be seen cutting the cake and then feeding it to Dhoni, who has a big smile on his face.

Dhoni is sporting a new look. His beard looks quite thick and one has also seen him growing his hair too. In IPL 2023 too, Dhoni was seen with rather long hair than earlier IPLs. Dhoni, right from the start of his career, has made headlines for his various looks and he has been one of the firsts in Indian cricket to come out with a different look. The Indian fans still remember his Mo-Hawk cut that was recently copied by wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan.

Some fans are also comparing his current look with that of KFG star Yash. KGF is a blockbuster movie series with two parts and both were equally loved by the audiences. It is an action-packed flick and actor Yash can also be seen sporting a thick beard and long hair that reflects the rowdy personality that was needed for the character.

Take a look at Dhoni's viral video wherein he is looking like actor Yash from KGF movie:

As said earlier, Dhoni has travelled to United States of America, but one wonders why. Cricket is quickly growing in the United States. The Major League Cricket tournament was recently held in the country and next year, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will also be co-hosted by USA along with West Indies. One does not know if Dhoni has made a business trip to USA or a personal one.

Going by the video it appears that Dhoni had made a trip abroad to have some time off and enjoy a much-needed vacation. Back in India, wherever he goes, fans meet him to take selfies and autopgraphs. In countries like USA, he can have his own time, strolling down a street without getting noticed.

Dhoni is likely to return for the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He has taken time to see how his body copes with cricket in the coming few months and right before IPL 2024, he is likely to take a call on his comeback.