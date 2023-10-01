MS Dhoni, former Indian captain and current skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has his way of making headlines. Dhoni was recently spotted with a new look that has the social media abuzz. The Ranchi-born cricketer is massively popular all over the country and because he keeps himself away from social media these days, a short glimpse of his in public gets him a lot of attention. Unlike other cricketers, who have large PR teams, Dhoni seems to go without one. His cricket, demeanour with fans and humble attitude is enough for him to still get love from the fans and maintain his brand.

A video went viral on Saturday, September 30, in which one can seee the Ex-India captain or 'Thala' adopting a new look. That with a ponytail. When Dhoni featured for the first time for the national team, he ahd long locks. His long hair became famous and a mark of his identity. On tour of Pakitan in 2005-06, the then president of the neighbouring country Pervez Musharraf had even praised MSD for his look and had asked him not to cut his hair.

Watch Dhoni with a ponytail here:

MS Dhoni in Pony-Tail hairstyle.



- New look for Thala....!!!!

Dhoni eventually cut his hair, two years later after he came India's captain in white-ball cricket. That was start of the Dhoni era. Since then, Dhoni has not grown the shoulder-length hair. He has kept them short and fine. But it seems the Indian cricketer is busy with something that requires him to grow his hair back again. Or Maybe it is his personal wish to see him back with the long locks. Who knows? But what we certainly know is that Dhoni is looking stunning in the new look.

His new look had the fans talking about it. Most of them, taking to X (formerly Twitter), feel that Dhoni is now returning to his old look. Others said that Dhoni could soon be back in his 2007 T20 World Cup look.

Dhoni is ageing like a fine wine. He is 42 years old today. But he is still very fit. 'Thala' hits gym regularly and has build massive muscles. Under his captaincy, CSK recently won their fifth IPL trophy. Dhoni has neither retired nor confirmed his participation in thr 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Looking at his supreme levels of fitness, the guess is that Dhoni should return for the next edition of IPL. CSK and Mumbai Indians have both won 5 titles in the league. Dhoni would be looking to make CSK the most successful sides in the tournament before leaving.